Brewery battle: Austin Beerworks calls out PBR over 99-pack idea

AUSTIN - Call it battle of the brews.

On Christmas Day, it seemed all things were not so jolly between Austin Beerworks and Milwaukee's Pabst Blue Ribbon.

You see, about three years ago the local brewery released its outrageous marketing scheme -- a 99-pack of its famous Peacemaker Anytime Ale. Now, the brewery is raising its brows at PBR.

In a Facebook post on Dec. 25, Beerworks called the macro brewery out, claiming their competitors up north stole their "stupid" idea.

The post reads:

"We didn't think anyone would ever come up with a stupider idea than the 99-packs of Peacemaker Anytime Ale we released in 2014. But Pabst Blue Ribbon proved us wrong.

With all the resources in the world, the best they could come up with is a bad version of something that's already been done.

Without passion and creativity, all you end up with are watered down ideas (and beer). That's why there will always be a place for Craft Beer. Thanks for the reminder.

Happy Holidays and a Blue Ribbon New Year,

Austin Beerworks"

As of Tuesday evening, Pabst Blue Ribbon had not made a public statement over the call out.

So, what do you think? Crafty coincidence or a deliberate, hoppy idea heist?

