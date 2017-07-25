Brawls at Fiesta Gardens not unheard of, witnesses say

(Photo: Trejo, Rebeca, KVUE)

AUSTIN - The Austin Police Department is investigating a large fight that broke out at Fiesta Gardens park over the weekend.

That is near the intersection of Comal Street and Nash Hernandez Senior Road, behind Martin Middle School.

KVUE received multiple tips from viewers concerned about the fight that happened Sunday evening, and they tell us they happen often.

WARNING: some of these videos are disturbing and include profanity.

In the first one, it shows two men taking swings at each other. In a different video clip, you can see at least two more fights happening at the same time.

Another video clip shows a man lying on the ground, not responding.

A witness told KVUE the group was fighting over a hit and run from last week.

She also said there were multiple fights that day.

Austin police responded by saying:

"The Austin Police Department is aware of the video of a fight in East Austin. At this time, we are reviewing what occurred and will closely monitor the area for any future activity. APD is taking this matter very seriously."

Anyone that has information is asked to call 512-974-8106.

Austin police is not releasing more information at this time to not jeopardize the investigation.

