Boy Scouts who saved leader's life honored Saturday night

AUSTIN - Saturday night, four local boy scouts who saved their leader's life this past summer got the chance to be honored in front of their fellow members.

Aaron Walls, Jake Yepez, Alex Graves and Tex Mitchell IV are a part of Troop 410 in Austin. This past summer, they were in a sailing competition on Belton Lake when their leader -- Tex Mitchell -- started to have a heart attack while they were on the water.

The scouts treated Mitchell for heat exhaustion right after it happened and eventually got him safely to shore. The boys took control of the situation and saved Mitchell's life in the process. Mitchell said what they did that day shows a level of true leadership from these boy scouts.

"Those boys pulled it together, got the boat back and got me the medical attention that I needed so that I'm here able to talk to you today," Mitchell said. "Iam so proud of them."

Thanks to the boys' quick thinking, within an hour of his heart attack, Mitchell was getting two stents implanted in his cardiac arteries at a Temple hospital. Even though they dropped out of the race they were competing in, Mitchell's boy scouts still won their competition that day.

