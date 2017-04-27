AUSTIN - A policy change for the Boy Scouts of America, allowing gay and transgender youth, made the organization appear more accepting. But one organization, with growing popularity, argues the opposite.

In 2013, the Boy Scouts of America allowed members to identify as gay. In 2015, gay leaders were allowed. Then, at the beginning of 2017, transgender scouts were included in troops.

"That allows us to serve what we believe our mission to be, which is to take every single youth in the country that wants to benefit from our proven program and allow them to do that," said Boy Scouts of America spokesperson Charles Mead.

In response to their decision to Boy Scouts of America being more inclusive, an alternative group sprung up. Four years later, Trail Life USA has more than 20,000 members across the country.

"We provide an option for families that want traditional Christian values," said Mark Hancock, Trail Life USA CEO.

Trail Life USA boasts 10 troops in the Austin region, all of which are church sponsored.

"We're not doing anything to exclude anybody," Hancock said.

The main difference between Trailmen and Boy Scouts is that they don't allow gay or transgender members or leaders in Trail Life USA. However, being attracted to the same sex is a feeling they acknowledge.

"They may experience same-sex attraction," Hancock said. "The place we draw the line is the Biblical truth that then means that you are a homosexual and you are going to then behave that way."

Despite Trail Life USA's rapid growth in the past four years, its 24,000 members pale in comparison to the 2.3 million Boy Scout members in the U.S.

© 2017 KVUE-TV