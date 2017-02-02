Boy, 5, dies after 'suspicious' Plano apartment fire

(Photo: WFAA)

PLANO, TEXAS - A five-year-old boy died two days after he was found hurt in a Plano apartment fire, Plano Police confirm.

The boy was found in a pool of blood in the kitchen of the burning apartment Monday with his throat slashed and a skull fracture, according to court documents. Those documents say investigators believe the boy's mother intentionally set fire to the apartment at Preston Creek Apartments on Preston Road.

The mother, Santhiya Lakshmigari, sustained severe burns and died at a local hospital.

Officials were investigating who injured the child. A knife was found at the scene of the fire.

A neighbor, who believed Lakshmigari had a mental illness issue, reported hearing her talking to herself and screaming at herself.

"She would be standing out here talking and I was thinking she was talking on the phone but I think she was talking to herself," said Shirelle Chapman.

Chapman said she would always see the child riding his bike with his father. She said she last saw them on Sunday and nothing seemed out of the ordinary.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation. Police say it is their policy to conduct an investigation, even if the accused has died.

"It was into the investigation that we were [notified] that there could be some suspicious circumstances related to this fire," said David Tilley with Plano Police.

Tilley had said the boy was in "critical" condition Wednesday afternoon. The boy passed away Wednesday night.

(© 2017 WFAA)