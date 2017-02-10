Bowl for Kids 2017: March 3-5

KVUECares Partners with Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Texas for Bowl for Kids 2017!
Joining #BowlForKids makes a positive, long-lasting impact on children in our community by supporting Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Texas. Whether you're a bowler, donor or a sponsor, you ensure that more BBBS kids are paired with mentors - and that their lives are changed for the better, forever!
EVENT DATE: March 3 - 5, 2017
HIGHLAND LANES, AUSTIN TEXAS
- Bowl for Kids is entering its 34th year in Central Texas!
- Last year BBBS raised $150,000. The goal this year is $175,000.
- BBBS hopes to have about 100 teams participating this year and to see @ 1,000 people or more over the course of the weekend.
- All funds raised go to the delivery of mentoring services for at-risk youth in Central Texas. The more funds raised, the more children they can serve. With more than 600 children on the waiting list, BBBS is trying to reach as many children and families as possible.
- The event has a different theme every year. This year’s theme is “Peace, Love and Bowling” and we'll be traveling back to the 60’s and 70’s for a groovy time at Highland Lanes. Costumes are encouraged.
- To participate, register at www.bowlforkidsaustin.org. Form a team with up to 5 people, raise $650 or more per team, and then call BBBS to sign up for a two-hour bowling slot that includes shoe rental, pizza, drinks, an event t-shirt, and prizes.
- Teams that raise $1,250 or more qualify as ‘Very Important Bowlers’ and receive special perks. $1,250 is the cost to fund a child in our mentoring program for a full year. BBBS recognizes these bowlers for helping to provide a year’s-worth of mentoring services to a child. They have many individuals, teams and groups that raise far more than this amount.
KVUE's own Bryan Mays will emcee the event on Friday, March 3, as the KVUECares team bowls for Big Brothers Big Sisters. We'll see you there!
