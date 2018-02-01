Border Patrol seizes almost $1M worth of marijuana, authorities say

Border Patrol vehicle (Photo: KENS)

LA CASITA, TEXAS - Over 1,100 pounds of marijuana were confiscated by the Rio Grande City Boarder Patrol Station on Tuesday near La Casita, Texas.

According to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection news release, suspicious activity in an area known as the "onion dump" was observed near the Rio Grande River. Border Patrol agents responded to the scene and eventually found an abandoned vehicle loaded with 100 bundles of marijuana estimated to be worth about $1 million.

Two suspects were found leaving the area, officials said, and the marijuana was turned over to the Drug Enforcement Administration (DEA). The driver has been turned over to the DEA and the passenger is still being processed.

Border Patrol encourages citizens to report suspicious activity at 800-863-9382.

