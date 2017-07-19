Boone Elementary parents drop AISD sexual assault lawsuit

The parents who sued Austin Independent School District for allegedly failing to properly investigate their daughter's sexual assault allegation have dropped the lawsuit, according to the Austin American-Statesman.

In court documents obtained by the Statesman, the Boone Elementary parents said they "do not desire" to sue the school district, former AISD Police Chief Eric Mendez or AISD Detective Alex Phillips at this time.

Their decision comes after The Travis County District Attorney's office said there was insufficient evidence for criminal charges after a thorough investigation.

