KVUE
Close

Boone Elementary parents drop AISD sexual assault lawsuit

KVUE 10:27 PM. CDT July 19, 2017

The parents who sued Austin Independent School District for allegedly failing to properly investigate their daughter's sexual assault allegation have dropped the lawsuit, according to the Austin American-Statesman

In court documents obtained by the Statesman, the Boone Elementary parents said they "do not desire" to sue the school district, former AISD Police Chief Eric Mendez or AISD Detective Alex Phillips at this time. 

Their decision comes after The Travis County District Attorney's office said there was insufficient evidence for criminal charges after a thorough investigation.

Related: 

Lawsuit filed following alleged sexual assault of 4-year-old at Boone Elementary

No charges in alleged Boone Elementary sex assault, Travis D.A. says

© 2017 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories