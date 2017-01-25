Boil water notice issued for part of Lago Vista

(Photo: Pascal Preti Getty Images)

LAGO VISTA, TEXAS - Residents in part of Lago Vista are being asked to boil their water after a pressure line break Wednesday morning.

The Texas Commission on Environmental Quality said customers in Pressure Plane 6 of the City of Lago Vista need to boil their water. Crews are repairing the line break, and will assess the situation, flush the system and take water samples.

Residents are advised that water for drinking, cooking and making ice should be brought to a rolling boil for two minutes and cooled before use. Bottled water or water from outside the area under the boil water notice can also be used.

TCEQ and the city said it will notify residents when the water is confirmed to be safe for consumption.

Boil Water Notice - Lago Vista Jan. 25, 2017 by kvuenews on Scribd

