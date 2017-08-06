Body recovered from San Marcos River near Texas State campus

Police lights generic, file photo. (Photo: iStock, Getty Images)

The body of a missing 57-year-old man was recovered from the San Marcos River near Texas State campus early Sunday, according to Texas State officials.

The man's body was recovered near the bridge at Aquarena Springs Road. He has not been publicly identified, but campus officials said he had been reported missing and was last seen alive in the San Marcos River.

At 8:30 p.m. Saturday, Hilario Castilleja, 57, was reported missing. He was last seen swimming in the San Marcos River near the bridge at Aquarena Springs Road, according to San Marcos police. Police have not confirmed if the body recovered Sunday morning is Castilleja.

A cause of death has not been released.

The public is advised to avoid the area and Spring Lake.

This is a developing situation. Updates to follow as more information is released.

© 2017 KVUE-TV