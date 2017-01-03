Crews searched a small pond in Olympic Park in Aurora for evidence of 6-year-old David Puckett, who wandered away from home Saturday and hasn't been seen since.

AURORA - Aurora Police say the body of a child was found in a pond underneath the ice Tuesday during a search for a 6-year-old Aurora boy who has been missing since Saturday.

The South Metro Fire dive team began searching the small pond in Olympic Park for David Puckett Tuesday morning. A K9 had picked up the boy’s scent in the area Monday night, according to Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz.

Aurora Police had earlier said the search was just a precaution.

More than 150 people from multiple agencies have scoured the area since New Year’s Eve looking for Puckett, who was last seen at around 4:30 p.m. Saturday near the 15700 block of East Amherst Place.

His family searched for him for an hour before calling police. Sources tell 9Wants to Know Puckett left his home after an argument with one of his siblings. The boy has a history of wandering off, police said.

On Sunday and Monday, more than 200 volunteers helped search for Puckett, but no trace of the boy was found.

An Amber Alert was issued for Puckett Monday afternoon – 48 hours after he first disappeared.

The Colorado Bureau of Investigation says the alert was issued due to the length of time and cold weather. Temperatures plunged into the teens Monday night, and highs weren't expected to exceed freezing on Tuesday.

Aurora Police issued three reverse 911 calls to 27,000 people within a 2.5-mile radius of where Puckett went missing. Metro Denver Crime Stoppers also offered a $10,000 reward for information about the 6-year-old's whereabouts.

Aurora Police said earlier this week they had no reason to believe Puckett was abducted.

During a news conference Tuesday morning, Aurora Police Chief Nick Metz said Puckett’s family has been notified the body was found and were "devastated."

At this time, investigators can’t say if there are any signs of foul play, and are treating the area where the body was found as a crime scene.

The coroner will confirm the child’s identity.

