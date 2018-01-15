KVUE
Body found inside car in retention pond at Texas A&M Round Rock, police say

Drew Knight, KVUE 2:03 PM. CST January 15, 2018

ROUND ROCK, TEXAS - Round Rock police are investigating after a body was found inside a car in a retention pond at the Round Rock campus of the Texas A&M College of Medicine.

The Round Rock Police Department said the call came in around 10:30 a.m. Monday. They could not immediately report the identity of the person found inside the vehicle or who the vehicle belonged to.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

