Body found at Southwest Williamson County Regional Park

Police lights.

LEANDER, TEXAS - On Thursday, officials reported that a body was found at Southwest Williamson County Regional Park.

The Williamson County Sheriff's office said they were notified around 1:30 p.m. that the body was found in the Leander park at 3005 County Road 175.

Officials said foul play is not expected and they do not believe there to be any risk to the public.

The investigation is ongoing.

This story will be updated as more information becomes available.

