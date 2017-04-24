Bluebonnet members to get capital credits beginning in May

electric meters (Photo: KVUE)

BASTROP, TEXAS - Bluebonnet Electric Cooperative members will get their share of $3.14 million in capital credits beginning in May, the utility announced Monday.

The credits will be reflected on their May electric bill, and will be similar to dividends that for-profit companies pay to investors. Bluebonnet’s board of directors voted unanimously during its April meeting to return the credits to members.

“Bluebonnet’s primary goal is to provide safe, reliable, competitively priced power for our members, and we do an outstanding job,” said Ben Flencher, Bluebonnet’s board chairman in a statement. “Returning $3.14 million in capital credits to our members is icing on the cake and what sets Bluebonnet apart from other electric utilities.”

The amount each member gets back depends on how much electricity they used in previous years and how long they have been a Bluebonnet member. Former members due a capital credit will receive a check in May or June.

“Bluebonnet’s ability to give back more than $38 million to its members during the past decade wouldn’t be possible without the board of director’s commitment to our members,” said Bluebonnet General Manager Matt Bentke in a statement. “Our financial and organizational success is directly attributable to their leadership and wise decisions.”

Bluebonnet has returned $38.78 million to its members in the last 10 years.

© 2017 KVUE-TV