Blind Jiu-Jitsu fighter carving his own path in Austin

AUSTIN - Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu is a type of martial arts that takes patience and focus. It allows fighters to successfully defend themselves against opponents larger and stronger than them. It is also allowing one Austinite to show everyone how his determination might be his strongest move on the mat.

Growing up in the 1980s in El Paso, Mike Sanchez latched onto anything and everything that involved wrestling or fighting.

"I would sit on my dad's lap and watch WWE, Lucha Libre and New Mexican Pro Wrestling," Sanchez said. "I could sit there and tell you which wrestler was which."

Sanchez also grew up with something that caught his entire family off guard.

"Cancer tumors attacked the retina part of the eye," Sanchez said. "I've been blind since I was two."

Sanchez was born with retinoblastoma, causing him to have multiple eye surgeries as a baby and lose his sight in the process.

"Both my eyes are prosthetic," Sanchez said. "They're not my normal eyes. People say you can't really tell."

But for Sanchez, what started as something he liked for entertainment value eventually turned into a sport he was competing in.

"The mats back there have always been my home," Sanchez said. "I just felt like it was natural. It came natural to me."

Not being able to see has never bothered Sanchez when wrestling. In fact, he said this has been a way for him to get away from everything going on in his life.

"I might be stressed out over something or might be having a bad day, but once I step on those mats to train or compete, I'm happy," Sanchez said. "I'm at home."

After wrestling in high school while attending the Texas School for the Blind, Sanchez decided to make a bit of a change as he grew older and focus on martial arts -- specifically Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu.

"The transition and Jiu-Jitsu have just been so much easier," Sanchez said. "You are at the same level as somebody else while you're rolling. You don't have to see your opponent; you just feel your opponent at all times."

About three years ago, Sanchez moved to Austin for a job and also started training at the Gracie Barra Brazilian Jiu-Jitsu Center in South Austin. Alexandre Santos or "Professor Dungee" is one of the instructors and was there when Sanchez first arrived.

"He was a little bit of a challenge because English is my second language," Professor Dungee said. "I'm from Brazil, so to communicate with someone in English is already a challenge. Little by little, though, it turned into a very pleasant experience. It's amazing how much he's aware of his surroundings and how much his brain picks up the information -- even faster than someone who can see the techniques and the explanation."

Sanchez has earned plenty of nicknames while on the mats, such as Bull Captain, Aztec Warrior and Arm Bar King while doing Jiu-Jitsu.

Thomas Maller is another Jiu-Jitsu fighter at the training facility who was caught off guard the first time he competed against Sanchez.

"The first time I rolled with Mike, I was surprised where he knew where everything was," Maller said. "He'll reach and grab your leg and you're like 'How did you know that was there?'"

So, this practice quickly turned into a competition for Sanchez; he took home the silver medal in his weight class at the San Antonio International open for Jiu-Jitsu fighters.

"As soon as the match started, Arm Bar King went to work," Professor Dungee said, who was at the competition to support Sanchez. "He's the toughest, nicest guy you're going to come across."

Sanchez does hope to continue competing and is even looking to find some sponsors to help send him to Houston for another competition in February. He hopes by doing so, he can also show people that his disability won't hold him back.

"I want to show people that there are no barriers," Sanchez said. "There are no obstacles that are going to get in my way."

Sanchez said his main mission is to first become a black belt and then open up his own school where he can teach Jiu-Jitsu to the blind and other disabled people.

