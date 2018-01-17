Blanton Museum announces new Austin-themed exhibition to open Feb. 18

AUSTIN - The Blanton Museum of Art at The University of Texas at Austin has just announced a new exhibition, Form into Spirit: Ellsworth Kelly's Austin. This showcase explores the conception origins of Kelly's last work, a $23 million, 2,715 square-foot freestanding monument named Austin, that will open to the public on Feb. 18.

Form into Spirit, curated by Carter E. Foster, the Blanton's Deputy Director for Curatorial Affairs, is a highly anticipated show that coincides with the opening of Austin, a monumental structure with luminous colored glass windows, a totemic wood sculpture, and fourteen black-and-white stone panels in marble and granite.

The first and only building the artist designed, Austin was gifted as a design and concept to the museum in January 2015.

Blanton Museum Director Simone Wicha said, “Ellsworth Kelly’s Austin will be a bold new landmark for the university and our city."

Austin is the culmination of many of Kelly's lifelong interests in form, geometry and color. Form into Spirit is arranged around four main motifs of Kelly’s work throughout his career — Color Grid, Spectrum, Totem, and Black and White — all of which play a key role in Austin.

A dedication ceremony for Austin is planned for Feb. 18, featuring remarks by dignitaries such as City of Austin Mayor Steve Adler and The University of Texas at Austin President Greg Fenves, along with other activities.

The Form Into Spirit exhibition runs through April 29.

© 2018 KVUE-TV