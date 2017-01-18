Blanco County searching for registered sex offender

Sonny Ray Byrne (Photo: Blanco County Sheriff's Office)

BLANCO COUNTY, TEXAS - The Blanco County Sheriff’s Office is asking the public’s assistance in locating a registered sex offender.

The sheriff’s office said Wednesday that Sonny Ray Byrne, 40, failed to renew his sex offender registration. Byrne was convicted on a charge of sexual assault of a child in 2011 in Bexar County, and initially registered when he was released from prison.

Authorities said Byrne had been living along McKinney Loop west of Blanco, but may now be in San Antonio or New Braunfels. He is described by the sheriff’s office as 5-feet 8-inches tall, 185 pounds with brown hair and hazel eyes.

Anyone with information on Byrne’s whereabouts is asked to call the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office at 830-868-9308.

