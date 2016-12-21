Blanco County deputies searching for thieves from November crime spree

police lights (Photo: thinkstock)

BLANCO COUNTY, TEXAS - The Blanco County Sheriff's office is offering a $2,000 reward for information that helps them track down individuals that stole over seven items during the middle of November.

Deputies said the subjects stole a pick-up, trailer, Kawasaki ATV, gun safe, guns, jewelry and fishing poles on Nov. 17, 2016.

As of Wednesday, Dec 21. only the pick-up and one gun have been recovered.

Anyone with information can contact Capt. Ben Ablon with the Blanco County Sheriff’s Office at 830-868-9308 or Crime Stoppers to remain anonymous and be eligible for a cash reward up to $2,000.00 call 1-866-756-8477 or go online here.

