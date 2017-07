Burn ban in affect for Austin parks, greenbelts and preserves, according to Austin police. (Photo: Mohammad Saiful Islam Getty Images/Flickr RF)

A burn ban has been issued in Blanco County for the next 14 days, according to Blanco County Emergency Management.

BCEM said the burn ban begins Tuesday, July 25, and is expected to expire at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, August 8.

79 Texas counties are currently under burn bans. You can learn more about burn bans here.

