Weezer performs at Float Fest 2017. (Photo: Drew Knight, KVUE)

MARTINDALE, TEXAS - Entering its fourth year, Float Fest 2017 promised to be the wettest, wildest and weirdest experience to date, and it definitely delivered with this year's lineup of artists.

Taking place just outside of San Marcos, Texas, and just down the road from the Live Music Capitol of the World, Float Fest invited a group of some of the biggest names in alternative music, hip-hop, EDM and even local artists as well.

This year's lineup for the fest -- which boasts itself as the world's only festival to combine the Texas tradition of floating the river with live music, camping and a carnival -- included bands like Weezer, Cage The Elephant, MGMT, Mac Miller, Passion Pit, Girl Talk, Neon Indian, Mike Jones, Wild Child, Walker Lukens and much more.

