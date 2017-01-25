Big Brothers Big Sisters' mentoring center unveiled

Big Brother Big Sister's new building.

AUSTIN - Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Texas is moving into their new home.

Thursday afternoon, dozens of people attended the Bennett Rathgerber Mentoring Center ribbon cutting.

"In this building, we will conduct our interviews with potential clients and their family members, host volunteer trainings, small group activities and board meetings," Big Brothers Big Sister of Central Texas CEO Brent Fields said.

At the ribbon cutting was Central Texas' first big brother, Doug Phelan.

"It's pretty amazing," Phelan said. "Nothing has the impact or stretches your dollar like this organization right here."

Also in the crowd was Joe Morales, one of Central Texas' first little brothers.

"I grew up without a father and my mother said you need a male influence in your life," Morales said.

That is why he got a big brother in 1973.

"He taught me the importance of education, values, responsibility and commitment," Morales said. "He just taught me so many things in my life and I think it's because of him I went on to finish my education got my degree. He set a great example."

Morales said he wanted to set a great example for someone else, so in 1981 he became a big brother to David Castillo.

"It was great," David Castillo said. "I remember Joe always picking me up, taking me bowling and fishing."

Over the years, they've built an unbreakable bond.

"I met him when he was 8 years old and now he's a handsome young man," Castillo said. "He's got a family, happily married and I couldn't be prouder of him."

For 46 years, Big Brothers Big Sisters of Central Texas has been creating relationships like the one between Morales and Castillo.

Now, through this center, paid for by private donations, the organization will be able to help more people on a greater scale.

"We were in a building of less than 5,000 sq.ft. with 30 staff serving 1,000 kids. This gives us about 30,000 sq.ft," Fields said.

Fields said this is enough room to not only fill the organization's needs today, but for decades to come.

