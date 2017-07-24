Bicycle traffic signals will soon light up in Austin intersections

traffic light for bikes (Photo: r)

Newly-installed bicycle traffic signals will begin operating at 12 intersections in Central Austin in the coming weeks.

The signals are designed to help with visibility and predictability for both bicyclists and motorists, the City of Austin Department of Transportation said in a release.

The signals are at the following intersections:

-Five locations on Third Street

-Wilshire Boulevard/Aldrich Street and Airport Boulevard

-Rio Grande Street and Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard

-Two locations on the Lance Armstrong Bikeway

-Fourth Street and Red River Street

-Rio Grande Street and W. 24th Street

-North Lamar Boulevard and Morrow Street

The signal at the intersection of Rio Grande Street and W. 24th Street will begin operating this week. The others will start in the coming weeks.

"These bicycle signals are part of a collaborative research study between the Center for Transportation Research at the University of Texas at Austin and the Austin Transportation Department," the release said. "The study will be measuring user compliance and safety on the road. Additionally, public perception and knowledge regarding bicycle signals will be included in the study. A preliminary survey was released in January 2017 before the bicycle signals were installed. A second survey will be released in a few months after the bicycle signals have begun to operate."

