Benefit concert set for victims of Christmas Day apartment fire

Jollyville Fire Department said 12 of the 24 units in Building 9 were damaged. Every person and animal have been accounted for and no injuries were reported. (Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - While the Jollyville Fire Department hasn't been able to pinpoint the exact cause of The Hendrix Apartment Homes fire which displaced several families Christmas morning, they have confirmed a few facts. And now the community is coming together to help out those who have been affected.

The unexpected blaze was likely accidental, Chief John Kiracofe said, and before it could be put out, it completely burned six of the units in building nine. An additional six units were deemed uninhabitable due to water and smoke damage, which meant that half the units in building nine were ruined in the fire.

While the Red Cross and local churches have worked to help those who found themselves suddenly homeless, the residents of those apartments are still working to move forward.

Wani Dogale, 22, was one of the residents forced to move out after the fire. He's been relocated to another apartment unit in The Hendrix apartment complex, and given some money by the Red Cross. Even with that help though, he only has air mattresses and a small amount of clothing to his name.

"It is very sad that I couldn't get one thing out of there," he told KVUE Thursday.

Despite the daunting situation before him, Dogale has remained optimistic.

"I'm grateful that I'm still alive, that my roommate is still alive and that everybody around me is still alive," he said. "Little things like furniture burn, but they can also be rebuilt."

Part of Dogale's hope comes from news of help.

Community organizer and volunteer Rick Perkins put together a benefit concert for all the apartment fire victims.

"I want those kids joyous. I want those adults to have a moment of relief," he said. "I want to tell them you're not alone."

Perkins lined up multiple performers for the event Friday night, including comedian Sheena Simmons and Michael W. Chapman.

"Imagine coming home and all you have is gone," Simmons said.

The comedian also works in insurance and is friends with the apartment complex's leasing officer. She said it's important not to take the fire lightly, but to help people process the incident using humor.

"I want everyone to look at us and this situation and say, 'You know what, we see enough evil in the world. This is where we all come together and shine light and realize that there's still good people,'" she said.

Chapman agrees with that sentiment.

"This is what it means to be in a community. We serve each other," Chapman said. "When I need help, help comes. When people need help, I help."

The event will take place at Patsy's cafe at 5001 E. Ben White Boulevard from 6 p.m. until 9 p.m. on Friday. There is no fee for attendance, but donations in the form of money, gift cards or items are welcome.

