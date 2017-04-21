Beloved Austin singer-songwriter has terminal cancer

A screenshot of the GoFundMe created for Austin musician, Jimmy LaFave. All contributions made to his GoFundMe will go to his favorite charities. (Photo: Screengrab of GoFundMe)

AUSTIN - Jimmy LaFave, a beloved Austin musician, has been diagnosed with a rare, fast-growing cancer and, according to a GoFundMe created for him, he is hoping to raise money for his favorite charities.

In a GoFundMe titled, "Celebrating Jimmy LaFave," friends and family of LaFave said that he has been diagnosed with spindle cell sarcoma.

"At this point, it is clear that Jimmy is not going to be living the long fruitful life that he hoped for and that we would wish for him," the GoFundMe read.

The GoFundMe was created after his friends asked him what they can do for him. All contributions to the GoFundMe will go to his favorite charities and be made in his name. Go here to donate to the GoFundMe.

A "Songwriter Rendezvous" -- a celebration of the life and songs of LaFave -- will be held at the Paramount on May 18.

