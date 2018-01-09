Bell Helicopter announces the Air Taxi at CES

Bell Helicopter air Taxi (Photo: Bell Helicopter)

LAS VEGAS - Move over Uber, the air taxi is on its way!

Bell Helicopter and Textron Inc. revealed their air taxi cabin during the Consumer Electronics Show (CES) on Tuesday.

The air taxi is Bell Helicopter's first four-passenger mobility aircraft, an urban air taxi ride.

“Bell Helicopter is innovating at the limits of vertical flight and challenging the traditional notion of aviation to solve real-world problems,” said Mitch Snyder, president and CEO of Bell Helicopter. “The future of urban air taxi is closer than many people realize. We believe in the positive impact our design will have on addressing transportation concerns in cities worldwide.”

Inside the air taxi is pristine interior. Passengers will have a full user experience with a control center. The control center allows passengers to hold video conferences, share documents between passengers or simply enjoy the relaxing ride.

The attendees of the Las Vegas conference experienced the cabin firsthand. They were pampered with a red-carpet and consumer scenarios.

The taxi's design was inspired by the people who will benefit from it, the company said. They hope to bring families and businesses closer together. The key they said is to shorten the average in-car trip duration, making convenience the priority.

“The air taxi is not a new concept -- Bell Helicopter has been moving people over urban landscapes for decades,” said Snyder. “While we are laser-focused on the passenger experience and eager to share with the public, Bell continues to develop our air taxi design to provide safe, reliable transportation services to the world.”

