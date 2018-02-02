Bee Cave Bob predicts an early spring, contradicting Punxsutawney Phil

(Photo: KVUE)

BEE CAVE, TEXAS - Get ready to put your coats away -- Bee Cave Bob is predicting an early spring.

While entering his prediction center at The West Pole in Bee Cave Friday afternoon, Bob, the armadillo, walked to the right.

"Lone Star Weatherological Society" professor Al Manac, whose real name is Rusty Busby, said Bob's initial turn to the right means winter is ending and spring is coming.

But unlike Punxsutawney Phil, Manac and Bob predict more than just the weather.

"We're going to have an anarchy year, because nobody can agree on anything! We'll call it that," Manac said.

Bob and Manac have been predicting early springs for several years.

KVUE reached out to Punxsutawney Phil to ask him his thoughts on Bob's predictions, but he didn't understand our questions.

© 2018 KVUE-TV