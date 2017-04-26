BCSO: Suspect robbed Del Valle store with baseball bat

(Photo: Bastrop County Sheriff's Office)

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Del Valle store with a baseball bat.

BCSO said the suspect entered the Country Grocery store on Monday, April 24, with a baseball bat. He threatened the clerk, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on a bicycle. He was last seen traveling south on Mesa Drive.

17-S-02058 Aggravated Robbery: On 4/24/17, a Hispanic male entered the Country Grocery on Mesa Dr in Del Valle with a baseball bat. He threatened the clerk and took the money, then fled south on Mesa Dr on a bicycle. If you have any information, please call Inv. Stalcup at 512-549-5081. Posted by Bastrop County Sheriff's Office on Wednesday, April 26, 2017

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO Investigator Stalcup at 512-549-5081.

© 2017 KVUE-TV