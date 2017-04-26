KVUE
BCSO: Suspect robbed Del Valle store with baseball bat

April 26, 2017

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Del Valle store with a baseball bat. 

BCSO said the suspect entered the Country Grocery store on Monday, April 24, with a baseball bat. He threatened the clerk, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on a bicycle. He was last seen traveling south on Mesa Drive. 

Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO Investigator Stalcup at 512-549-5081.

