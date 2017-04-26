BCSO: Suspect robbed Del Valle store with baseball bat

The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office is searching for a suspect accused of robbing a Del Valle store with a baseball bat.
BCSO said the suspect entered the Country Grocery store on Monday, April 24, with a baseball bat. He threatened the clerk, took an undisclosed amount of cash and fled on a bicycle. He was last seen traveling south on Mesa Drive.
Anyone with information is asked to contact BCSO Investigator Stalcup at 512-549-5081.
© 2017 KVUE-TV
JOIN THE CONVERSATION
To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs