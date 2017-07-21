FOLLOW LIVE: Special Session hearings on so-called ‘bathroom bills' unfold

1,300 tech companies have signed a letter opposing SB3. (Photo: Ashley Goudeau, KVUE)

AUSTIN - Texas state senators are holding hearings Friday on a number of controversial bills, including the so-called bathroom bills.



Senate bills 3 and 91 apply to cities and counties -- and to public and charter schools. They require people to use multiple occupancy bathrooms, showers and changing facilities according to the sex on their birth certificates. Opponents of the bill said the legislation is unnecessary and discriminates against transgender Texans.

About 1,300 tech companies have signed a letter opposing SB3. Witnesses at the hearing Friday said high-paying tech companies will leave the state if this legislation passes.

