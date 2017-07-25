Law enforcement call 'bathroom bill' a 'non-issue' as Special Session rolls on

Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo said he surveyed his police force, who said bathroom legislation is a non-issue in Texas. (Photo: Cori Coffin, KVUE)

AUSTIN - As lawmakers take up the so-called "bathroom bill" in the second week of the Texas Legislature's Special Session, state leaders and members of local law enforcement gathered at the Texas State Capitol Tuesday to urge those lawmakers to not pass what they call "discriminatory" legislation.

The "bathroom bill" would require people to use the bathroom, showers and changing facilities according to the sex on their birth certificates. Lt. Gov. Dan Patrick, who vowed to make the "bathroom bill" a top priority during the regular session, said it is meant to keep predators from abusing local laws that allow transgender people to use the restroom of the gender with which they identify.

Top-ranking law enforcement members such as Houston Police Chief Art Acevedo spoke at the Capitol steps Tuesday, saying the bill is addressing a non-issue.

The interim police chief with the Austin Police Department said he has yet to see any evidence of men entering restrooms to attack women.

Other speakers at the event were Austin Mayor Steve Adler, sexual assault survivors and school superintendents.

