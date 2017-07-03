Bastrop police searching for man behind armed robbery

BASTROP, TEXAS - Police have released photos of a man they believe pointed a gun at clerks of a Bastrop bank and demanded money early Monday afternoon.
According to a press release from the Bastrop Police Department, officers were dispatched to a local bank shortly after 12 p.m. where clerks said a man had just made a demand for money from the register. The clerks said that after he displayed a handgun and threatened them, they complied with his demands. The man fled the scene before officers arrived.
No injuries were reported in the incident.
Bastrop PD is asking for the public's help in giving information about the incident or the suspect's identity by calling 512-332-8613 or cnagy@cityofbastrop.org.
