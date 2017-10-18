Bastrop officials investigating after man found dead with stab wounds

File photo. (Photo: First Coast News)

BASTROP COUNTY - The Bastrop County Sheriff’s Office said it is investigating a homicide from earlier this month.

Sheriff Maurice Cook said Daniel Heath, 22, was found in his car on Oct. 7 shortly after 10 p.m. Cook said the body had stab wounds to his neck and head and also had facial trauma.

Heath’s car was found in the 100 block of Oak Arbor Trail in Dale at the home of an acquaintance, officials said.

The Sheriff’s Office said it does not know if this is an isolated incident or if the suspect is a threat to the public.

The incident is under investigation.

