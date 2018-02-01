Bastrop ISD, police investigating reports of graphic images of female students on Snapchat

Snapchat allows you to send photos and short videos to your Snapchat friends that disappear after they're viewed.

BASTROP, TEXAS - Bastrop ISD and their district police are investigating two Snapchat accounts that allegedly showed graphic images of female students, Bastrop ISD communications director Kristi Lee confirmed Thursday.

Lee said the district was made aware of the accounts Wednesday afternoon after a report they received at Cedar Creek High School. Campus administrators at CCHS and the BISD police began investigating both Cedar Creek and Bastrop High School, as she said the accounts were in both schools.

The Bastrop ISD superintendent is seeking a meeting with students.

"Bastrop ISD stands firm in not tolerating bullying or cyberbullying on our campuses," Lee said in a statement released Thursday. "We appreciate the quick response of students in reporting the incident and in assisting the administration in the investigation, and we will take swift and appropriate action against anyone involved."

