Bastrop ISD Board of Trustees call for $88.5 million bond

BASROP, TEXAS - The Bastrop ISD Board of Trustees voted to call for an $88.5 million bond aimed at funding campus renovations and replacing aging infrastructure systems, Bastrop ISD announced Wednesday.

If passed by voters, the proposition would also replace certain technologies, repurpose existing facilities to accommodate growth, expand 21st-century learning and CTE/career pathways, expand fine arts, and enhance district facilities used for athletics, arts and other community programs.

The proposition would also involve an Interest & Sinking (I&S) rate increase of 2.15 cents, Bastrop ISD said.

In a press release, Bastrop ISD mentioned the decision to move forward on the November 7 election followed recommendations from a citizen-based bond review committee that reviewed voter and parent feedback, examined facilities data, and explored options with architects and planners to address district growth and needs.

“Bastrop ISD is a fast growth district, which presents a challenge as well as a responsibility for our district and community,” said Superintendent Steve Murray in the release. “The projects in this bond address growth in a responsible, conservative manner and allow us to capitalize on an opportunity to do good things for our kids. This is about the future of our district, and it’s important that we all stand together to do what is in their best interest.”

For the owner of an average taxable-value home in the district of $143,079, BISD said the impact of the bond would be an increase of $2.02 per month beginning in 2018-19. The school district added that BISD property taxes for senior citizens would not be affected as long as a homestead and over-65-exemption application has been filed with the Bastrop County Appraisal District and any other necessary criteria have been met.

“We believe this bond is the right course of action for our district, for our families, and for our students,” said BISD Board President Ashley Mutschink. “As a board, we feel confident in our understanding of the needs that are before us, and we believe we have a responsibility to address them in a wise and resourceful manner. We don’t have the luxury of letting this opportunity pass us by.”

