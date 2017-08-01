Bastrop deputies reunite stolen dog, Spike, with family

Bastrop County Sheriff's Office rescue dog stolen from family's home. (Photo: Bastrop County Sheriff's Office)

BASTROP COUNTY, TEXAS - The Bastrop County Sheriff's Office returned a dog back to its owner after it was allegedly stolen from its family's home Monday.

Deputies said they responded to the residence on Highway 21 in Cedar Creek July 31. A homeowner told authorities he had captured two people on surveillance video breaking into his home and stealing his dog named Spike.

While the suspects had already fled the scene when deputies arrived, officials were able to identify them as Randy Rodriguez, 26, and Britny Mancini, 26.

Deputies said they located the suspects at their residence and arrested them. The found Spike on the property and gave him back to his family, officials said.

Both Mancini and Rodriguez are being held in the Bastrop County Jail on 100,000 bonds.

