Mike Fisher, leader in devastating 2011 Bastrop wildfire, dies

BASTROP, TEXAS - Mike Fisher, one of the first responders who led a team through the tragic Bastrop wildfire of 2011, has died, the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management announced on Tuesday.

Fisher, emergency management coordinator for the BCOEM, died at about 12:45 p.m. Tuesday in his home, the organization said.

“Our sincere condolences to his wife, Bonnie, and to all of his family,” wrote Bastrop County Judge Paul Pape on the BCOEM Facebook page. “Mike was a strong leader of the Bastrop County Office of Emergency Management for over 10 years, guiding the County and its citizens through a plethora of disasters.”

One of the most noteworthy disasters he helped with was the 2011 fire, in which 34,000 acres burned, 1,700 structures were destroyed and two people died.

“His fearless response and quick action saved the lives of evacuating citizens as well as first responders and firefighters,” Pape wrote. “Led by Mike's indomitable spirit and quite confidence, Bastrop County is well on its way to recovery and greater resiliency.”

Details of Fisher’s funeral arrangements are pending, Pape said.

