Bastrop County man shot twice on NYE from 'celebratory gunfire'

Crime scene (Photo: AP)

BASTROP COUNTY, TEXAS - A 62-year-old Bastrop County man was shot by a stray bullet on New Years Eve, according to authorities.

On Dec. 31 at around 11:40 p.m., a man in his 60s abruptly woke up to being shot twice in his hip and lower back at his residence located at 121 Columbus Street in McDade. According to KVUE's news partners at the Austin American-Statesman, the shooting victim has been identified as Roger Jeansonne. Jeansonne was taken to an Austin-area hospital with non life-threatening injuries. He was later released.

Bastrop County Sheriff Maurice Cook said this is a deadly conduct investigation and there are no persons of interest at this time.

