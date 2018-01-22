KVUE
Close

Bastrop authorities contain large fire involving 50 bales of hay

Rebecca Flores, KVUE 12:28 PM. CST January 22, 2018

BASTROP, TEXAS - Bastrop County Emergency Services have contained a large fire involving 50 bales of hay, three miles away from Lake Bastrop.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen in the 100 block of Coolwater Drive as units continue to monitor the burning bales.

Authorities advise drivers to avoid the area as the fire fizzles out.

© 2018 KVUE-TV


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories