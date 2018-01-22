Burning bales of hay. (Photo: Bastrop County ESD 2 Twitter)

BASTROP, TEXAS - Bastrop County Emergency Services have contained a large fire involving 50 bales of hay, three miles away from Lake Bastrop.

Large plumes of smoke can be seen in the 100 block of Coolwater Drive as units continue to monitor the burning bales.

Authorities advise drivers to avoid the area as the fire fizzles out.

ESD 2 Units are on scene of approx. 50 round hay bales on fire in the area of 100 Coolwater Drive in LBA. FIRE IS CONTAINED. Units will leave bales burning and will monitor the fire. pic.twitter.com/GMOTNHAkU9 — Bastrop County ESD 2 (@BastropESD2) January 22, 2018

