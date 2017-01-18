Barton Springs pool closes due to flood concerns

A female in her teens was rescued by a lifeguard at the pool Tuesday morning. Officials say the girl was stable when EMS arrived. She was transported to hospital for evaluation as a precaution. (Photo: Michael Moore)

AUSTIN - After a spurt of heavy rains over the past few days, Austin Parks and Recreation officials have decided to close the Barton Springs Pool until further notice.

Park officials said they anticipate flooding after the period of stormy weather. Staff will assess the pool condition as flood waters recede and will update the public when it safe to reopen.

Meanwhile, Deep Eddy Pool will open at 6 a.m. Thursday, Jan. 19 to accommodate early morning swimmers.

For more information on the closure, call the Barton Springs hotline at 512-867-3080.

(© 2017 KVUE)