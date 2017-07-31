Bank robbery turns into SWAT call in S. Austin

The scene of the SWAT call on I-35 near Slaughter Lane. (Photo: @DaddyRichard96, Twitter)

AUSTIN - A SWAT team is responding to Interstate 35 at Slaughter Lane after a robbery was reported nearby earlier in the morning Monday.

Police told KVUE that a robbery was reported at the Capitol Credit Union at 133 East Ben White Boulevard at 10:37 a.m. The SWAT team is now responding to I-35 and Slaughter Lane in relation to the robbery.

The Austin Police Department's public information officer could not confirm how the SWAT call came about, but could confirm that it is related to the earlier robbery.

KVUE has a crew on the way to the scene. This story will update as more information becomes available.

© 2017 KVUE-TV