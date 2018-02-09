Autopsy report shows alcohol to blame in Texas State fraternity pledge's death

Matthew Ellis. (Photo: Family)

SAN MARCOS, TEXAS - An autopsy report released Friday for Texas State University fraternity pledge Matthew Ellis has confirmed what police say they suspected all along -- that alcohol is to blame for his death following an off-campus fraternity event.

The report shows Ellis, 20, had a BAC level of .38 -- that's more than four times the legal limit to drive in Texas.

His November death has been ruled accidental by the Travis County Medical Examiner's office, which performed the autopsy. The report showed Ellis had no drugs in his system.

RELATED:

'I'm going to carry Matt with me until the end': Vigil held after Texas State student's death

Charges 'likely' in Texas State student's death, SMPD chief says

TABC opens investigation into Texas State student's death

Ellis was a sophomore from Humble, Texas. He was a pledge for the university's Phi Kappa Psi fraternity.

Ellis was found dead the morning after the fraternity event when his friends noticed he wasn't breathing and called 9-1-1.

His death prompted Texas State officials to suspend all Greek activities on campus until a full review into his death is done.

We checked on the status of any possible criminal charges stemming from Ellis' death. Hays County DA Wes Mau said, "We should be reviewing the case soon and making any determination whether the evidence in the case justifies further action and, if so, what further action."

Possible charges could include providing alcohol to a minor.

Hazing is also a crime in Texas; a misdemeanor unless it results in a death, in which case it becomes a felony.

© 2018 KVUE-TV