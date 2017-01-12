One killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Kyle

KYLE - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on I-35 in Kyle Thursday night.
Kyle Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35 near the FM 150 exit.
According to the City of Kyle, the pedestrian is a man, but his identity will not be released until his next of kin has been notified.
Southbound I-35 was shut down in the area while police investigate. Westbound traffic on the Center Street bridge is also being temporarily diverted.
