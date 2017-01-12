KVUE
Close
Weather Alert 8 weather alerts
Close

One killed in auto-pedestrian crash in Kyle

KVUE 11:00 PM. CST January 12, 2017

KYLE - A pedestrian is dead after being hit by a vehicle on I-35 in Kyle Thursday night.

Kyle Police said the crash happened around 9:30 p.m. in the southbound lanes of I-35 near the FM 150 exit.

According to the City of Kyle, the pedestrian is a man, but his identity will not be released until his next of kin has been notified. 

Southbound I-35 was shut down in the area while police investigate. Westbound traffic on the Center Street bridge is also being temporarily diverted.

 

(© 2017 KVUE)


JOIN THE CONVERSATION

To find out more about Facebook commenting please read the
Conversation Guidelines and FAQs

Leave a Comment
TRENDING VIDEOS
More Stories