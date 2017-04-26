Pedestrian critically injured in crash on I-35

Medics responded to a crash involving a vehicle and a pedestrian on I-35 Wednesday night, according to Austin-Travis County Emergency Medical Services.

ATCEMS said the crash was near the 1100 block of southbound N I-35 around 10 p.m. The pedestrian, a woman medics estimated to be in her 40s, was transported to University Medical Center Brackenridge with critical, life-threatening injuries. Two additional patients were transported to UMCB with non-life-threatening injuries, ATCEMS said.

Austin police said the inside two lanes of I-35 in the area were closed while crews worked on the scene.

© 2017 KVUE-TV