Month later, cause of Travis Co. mosque fire still unknown

A before and after shot of the Islamic Center fo Lake Travis. (Photo: launchgood.com's donation page for mosque)

TRAVIS COUNTY - Nearly a month after a mostly completed mosque in West Travis County burned to the ground, investigators are still looking into what caused it as the public has pitched in about $70,000 to rebuild.

On Jan. 7 at about 3:30 a.m. emergency responders arrived at Islamic Center of Lake Travis to put out the flames which had engulfed the structure. It was supposed to open in April, but the fire has delayed the opening by at least a year, according to members.

About two days after the fire, $22,000 had already been raised through an online donation site. As of Wednesday, almost $70,000 has been raised. The center needs $400,000 in order to rebuild. You can go here to donate.

In a press release from the Travis County Fire Marshal's Office on Wednesday, the organization said that investigators have spent "hundreds of hours conducting interviews, combing through potential evidence and reviewing a significant amount of surveillance footage from the surrounding area."

Last week, investigators presented their findings to the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) and the Joint Terrorism Task Force under the direction of the FBI, the release said. Although "all involved agency representatives have agreed with the findings thus far," the cause of the fire has not been finalized. The case remains open and the investigation is ongoing.

"At this point, there is no evidence to connect this incident with any of the other fires that have taken place at mosques around the country, including the fire at a mosque in Victoria, Texas."

Anyone with information regarding the fire is asked to call TCFMO at 512-854-4621.

(© 2017 KVUE)