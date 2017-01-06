Authorities reopen icy bridges in Bastrop

Police lights. (Photo: Getty Images)

BASTROP COUNTY, TEXAS - After multiple minor crashes were reported on or near icy bridges in Bastrop County Friday morning, authorities closed some of them. But shortly before 9 a.m., authorities said they reopened the bridges after putting sand down.

Crews said shortly before 7 a.m. that they were closing the bridges at State Highway 71 and State Highway 21 and at SH 71 and Farm to Market Road 20. Traffic was diverted at those bridges.