Authorities reopen icy bridges in Bastrop

BASTROP COUNTY, TEXAS - After multiple minor crashes were reported on or near icy bridges in Bastrop County Friday morning, authorities closed some of them. But shortly before 9 a.m., authorities said they reopened the bridges after putting sand down.
Crews said shortly before 7 a.m. that they were closing the bridges at State Highway 71 and State Highway 21 and at SH 71 and Farm to Market Road 20. Traffic was diverted at those bridges.
