Austin's newest beer garden and coffee shop blasts off on South Congress

CULTUREMAP - Over the past few years, Austin’s beverage scene has expanded to embrace everything from innovative cocktails to local alternatives to LaCroix and artisan horchata. But through it all, two beverages have remained on the throne: coffee and beer. It’s no wonder that so many bars and cafes take advantage of our never-ending thirst by offering a little bit of both.

Friends Patrick Dean and Paul Oveisi are the latest to join the fray with the announcement that their long-awaited project, Cosmic Coffee + Beer Garden will open Monday, January 8 at 121 Pickle Rd. on the corner of South Congress Avenue. Although the concept of combining the two brewed drinks is not new to the area (Wright Brothers Brew & Brew, Radio Coffee & Beer, and Cedar Park’s Redhorn Coffee House & Brewing Co. all got there first), the owners are hoping to offer an experience that sets them above the fray.

Oveisi is no stranger to Austin’s bar scene. For 11 years he owned Momo’s, the much missed West Sixth live music venue that served as an incubator for the local music scene, booking acts like Hayes Carll and Los Lonely Boys for some of their first shows. Cosmic will relish in some of that old Austin quirkiness with regular live music and an ecologically-minded space that includes a certified wildlife habitat, pond, and chicken coop adapted from an antique carriage.

