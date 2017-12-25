Austin's first Haitian food truck delivers more than just food on Christmas

(Photo: KVUE)

AUSTIN - Here in Austin, the owner of the city's first Haitian food truck spent her Christmas giving back.

Nahika Hillery of Kreyól Korner Caribbean Cuisine parked under I-35 near Sixth Street today to hand out free meals to the homeless.

She says this is a way to give back to those who have helped her.

"When I first opened the food truck business here, a lot of them came over to help me and the other food truck owners with like maintaining the property, taking out the trash for us, and sweeping and blowing the leaves," Hillery said. "So this is just my way to give back to them and say thank you."

Hillery also handed out blankets donated by her customers.

"It was really important for me to do something this year for the homeless especially just starting out," she recalled. "I remember first pulling in my trailer to the food truck park across from the bridge and how many homeless people came over to assist. ... I wanted to give back to them to just say thank you for being a big assistance for me in the beginning of me starting out."

Her food truck was one of several businesses and organizations out near the I-35 bridge helping the homeless on Christmas Day.

© 2017 KVUE-TV