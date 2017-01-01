Austin area's first babies of 2017 born at midnight

AUSTIN - The first babies born in the Austin area in 2017 came into the world as the clock struck midnight.

Geneva Ruth.

Geneva Ruth was the first baby born in Austin. She was born at midnight at St. David's North Medical Center. She is 8 pounds 14 ounces and 20 and a half inches long. Geneva's mom, Ashley Bowling, says she is actually six days early but couldn't be happier after being in labor for 29 hours. Geneva is her second child and first girl.

Athena Voudouris. (Photo: Seton Medical Center Hays)

Athena Voudouris was born 13 seconds after midnight at Seton Medical Center in Hays County.

At 6 pounds 3 ounces, hospital officials say both Athena and her mother are healthy and doing well.

Athena is the first child for her parents, Joelle and John Michael Voudouris.

