Austin's Citizen Review Panel suspended

AUSTIN - Interim City Manager Elaine Hart suspended operations of the Citizen Review Panel in a memo Tuesday.

The Citizen Review Panel is a community-driven group made up of seven volunteers that hear police internal affair cases.

Chas Moore, the executive director and co-founder of the Austin Justice Coalition, said something needs to be in its place.

"It's our police department, and I think the community has a huge say-so, or should have a huge say-so when it comes to complaints and just the viability of what the officers are doing," he said.

The memo explained that, without the agreement in place, the panel wouldn't have access to the confidential material needed to do their job.

Moore said, while they like having the panel in place, it needed some improvements.

He explained there were too many barriers in place, like limited access to certain files.

"But they really couldn't do their job to the full extent," Moore said. "So while it's gone, and we hate that it's gone, we still believe that there is something better and bigger that can serve the community just as much in a much better capacity than what we had previous."

Ken Casaday, the Austin Police Association president, said they voted 85 percent in favor of a contract that would not only keep a citizen review panel, but also add more transparency and oversight than in the last agreement.

He explained having the panel in place allows for another set of independent eyes.

Moore says the Austin Justice Coalition, along with other groups, are working together to come up with a comprehensive plan.

He said they hope to create something that will not only replace the panel, but also strengthen it.

Moore said that plan will be released in the next couple of weeks.

