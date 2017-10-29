Austin's Central Library vandalized day after grand opening

Central Library in Austin, Texas.

AUSTIN - Graffiti was found on the windows of the Central Library downtown a day after its opening.

According to KVUE's media partners at the Austin-American Statesman, library officials said they were notified about profane language written on several windows just after midnight Sunday.

The Statesman reported library staff came to work early to help with clean up.

Austin police are investigating.

© 2017 KVUE-TV