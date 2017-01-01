Austinites kick off 2017 with a splash

AUSTIN,TX - For the 25th year in a row, Austinites flocked to Barton Springs pool for the annual Polar Bar Leap.

The event was hosted by the Save our Springs Alliance with the help of the Save Barton Creek Association and the Friends of Barton Springs.

It was meant to be a fun event to kick off 2017, but also to instill the need for a clean healthy spring system to new generations.

"We really need people to learn about the springs," Executive Director of SOS Alliance, Bill Bunch said. "Learn about the threats of pollution and pumping and how they can be part of helping protect the springs."

Former Austin Mayor Lee Leffingwell was in attendance as well and said it's become one of his yearly good luck charms.

"Frankly, it's become a tradition," he said. "I'm not a superstitious man, but why tempt fate?"

For more on the event, watch the attached video.

